Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 4,783 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Dollar Tree worth $52,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,718,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 75,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.