Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 47,740 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,740 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $48,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $150,307,000.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZPN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

