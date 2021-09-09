Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 15,266 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the period. Trex accounts for about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.63% of Trex worth $74,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

