Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $56,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PTC by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PTC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,599. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

