Stephen Weise Sells 4,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Weise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00.

FRPT opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.69 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

