Step Hero Achieves Market Cap of $13.32 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $13.32 million and $5.27 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00061432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00165010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044141 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,594,863 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

