Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.94

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.94 and last traded at C$50.91, with a volume of 168711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.43.

STLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

