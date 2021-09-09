Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 158.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $40.80. 18,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,843. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

