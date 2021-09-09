Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $5,011,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,869.10. 29,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,814. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,693.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,403.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

