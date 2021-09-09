Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 118,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 746,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,947,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
