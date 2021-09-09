Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $228.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.64. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

