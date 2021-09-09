Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 58.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after buying an additional 227,383 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,102.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 157,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.51. 10,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.