Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 26,235 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,235 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PATH traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.91. 606,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

