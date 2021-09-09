SteepCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $199.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $59,709.56 and $199.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00879283 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

