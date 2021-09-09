Staker (STR) Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Staker has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Staker has a total market cap of $3,929.46 and approximately $9.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Staker Coin Profile

STR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

