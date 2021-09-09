SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SPS Commerce traded as high as $137.14 and last traded at $137.03, with a volume of 2714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.39.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

