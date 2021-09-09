Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $389,790.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $315,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -278.11 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 234.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

