Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 627,657 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 34.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

