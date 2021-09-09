Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB opened at $93.08 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $97.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

