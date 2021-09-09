SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Trading 11.1% Higher

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

SpectralCast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPEC)

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

