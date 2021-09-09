SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lifted by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,253 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,505. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

