SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.