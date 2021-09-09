SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $47,985.72 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $47,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $85,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $33,037.62.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76.

Shares of SGRP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

