SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $47,985.72 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 27,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $47,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $85,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $33,037.62.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76.
Shares of SGRP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.
