Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,699. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

