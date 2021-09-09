Souders Financial Advisors Sells 3,390 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.71. 29,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,392. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

