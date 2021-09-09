Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 165,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

