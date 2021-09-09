Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 953 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,058,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMND traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.14. 22,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,300. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

