Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 213 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.54. The company has a market capitalization of $391.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

