Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $413.46. The stock had a trading volume of 310,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

