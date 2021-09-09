Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.25. 59,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

