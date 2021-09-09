Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.71 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,056. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

