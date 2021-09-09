Souders Financial Advisors Buys 3,097 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 31,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

