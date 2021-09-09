Sora Validator Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $77,746.00 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $348,287.72 and approximately $77,746.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,325.91 or 1.00171927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00049160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00067636 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,209 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

