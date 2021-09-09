Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.70

Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

