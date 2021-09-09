SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $6.94

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $8,147.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.94 or 0.00014876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00188177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.85 or 1.00612881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.45 or 0.07343347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00825112 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.