Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $223.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day moving average of $229.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.20.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.