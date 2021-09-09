Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,903 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,496,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

