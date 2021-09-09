Smith Salley & Associates Buys 3,266 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.68. 7,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,960. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

