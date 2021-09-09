Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

