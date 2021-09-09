Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

