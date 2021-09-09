Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 24,107 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,107 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.25. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

