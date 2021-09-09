Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 21,283 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

