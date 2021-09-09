Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 16,874 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 156,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

