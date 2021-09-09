Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,154 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,753,000 after buying an additional 148,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

