SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SMC alerts:

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMC (SMCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.