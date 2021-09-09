Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.12.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

