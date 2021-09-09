Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.59.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 69,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,586. Smartsheet has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.