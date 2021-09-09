SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $30,335,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 704.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 1,727,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at $13,678,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $382,711.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

