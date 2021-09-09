Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Trimmed by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after acquiring an additional 496,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $132.14 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

