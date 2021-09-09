Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Down 1.8%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)’s share price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

About Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics Plc engages in the discovery, delivery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics. It develops medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.